Students learn about fire safety

Several Central Texas students learned what to do if they are ever caught in a burning home Friday.

The China Spring Fire Department conducted fire safety drills that included a simulated house fire and the best escape plans.

Daniel Rojas, a China Spring Volunteer Firefighter, said that in a fire smoke is the most dangerous factor. He advised that it’s best to stay down, lower than the fire to keep to avoid breathing in the smoke.

According to Rojas, the main goal was to demonstrate how to get in and out of a burning house whether it’s through a window or a door. The students were also given safety tips.

During the safety simulation, the firefighters had the students read out loud an important message,

“Never touch matches or lighters. If you see them, tell an adult.”

The firefighters also told the students to never go back inside a burning home for belongings, no matter how important they are to them.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.