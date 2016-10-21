Gatesville police are looking to solve a theft crime

The Gatesville Police need help identifying possible suspects for theft.

On Oct. 2, the unknown person or persons entered the business property at 2209 E. Main Street and cut two catalytic converters from two trucks different parked outside the business.

According to the Gatesville Police, the stolen catalytic converters were taken from two separate Dodge 1500 model trucks. One was a 2002 model and the second was a 2010 model.

If you have any information about this crime, or any other local crime, call Centex Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 1-254-865-8477.

