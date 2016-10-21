Operation Troop Treats lets kids give back to U.S. Troops

Kool Smiles, a dental health care provider, will have its ‘Operation Troop Treats’ on Friday, Oct. 28 until Saturday, Nov. 5.

The program offers children and their families the opportunity to exchange their Halloween candy for toys.

The donated candy will be sent in care packages to U.S. service members stationed overseas.

“Operation Troop Treats is our way of encouraging children and parents to maintain healthy dental habits this Halloween, while also bringing a little bit of holiday joy to U.S. service members deployed overseas who are not able to celebrate with family here at home.” Dr. D Ray Gifford, Kool Smiles Managing Dental Director, said in a press release.

Every child that comes in can receive one toy for every 25 pieces of unopened candy. This event is open to everyone. There is a limit of three toys per child.

There are two Kool Smiles office locations:

Kool Smiles Waco-Valley Mills, 529 N. Valley Mills Drive, Waco, 76710. Phone: 254-751-9867.

Kool Smiles Waco-Walton, 1601 Walton Drive, Waco, 76705. Phone: 254-523-4550.

For more information, visit Kool Smiles' website.

