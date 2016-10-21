Free legal clinic for veterans in Temple

There will be a free legal clinic for veterans on Friday, Nov. 4, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

No appointment is required.

The clinic will take place in Temple at the Olin E. Teague VA Medical Center, located at 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive, building 171 in room A25.

Any veteran, or spouse of a deceased veteran, can meet with attorney members of the Bell County Bar Association at the clinic. Financial guidelines apply for additional free legal representation.

Legal issues may include family, wills and probate, consumer, real estate and tax law, as well as disability and veteran’s benefits.

For more information on the legal clinic, contact the Veterans Legal Initiative at 713-759-1133.

