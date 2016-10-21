New corn maze is opening in College Station

The Texas A&M corn maze will open this weekend in College Station.

The Aggie corn maze will begin Oct. 22 and last until Nov. 13. The hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The maze is on a research plot owned by the Texas A&M Soil and Crop Sciences Department.

Admission to get into the maze is $7 per person and children under 5 are free.

On weekends with home football games, the maze will be open Friday from 5-9 p.m.

The maze will also be closed Oct. 29 and Nov. 12.

For more information, go to the Texas A&M Agronomy Society Facebook page.

