CTX students have fun during National Teen Driving Safety Week

Vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for people up to age 54, so educators in Central Texas wanted students and parents to be well informed.

Belton High School students had a little fun while learning about safe driving during National Teen Driving Safety Week.

Temple Fire and Rescue and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service visited the campus and allowed students to experience what it's like driving drunk.

This presentation was made possible after State Farm Insurance donated a $30,000 grant for equipment and is the first year that it was able to be expanded among different campuses.

Students were able to go participate in a number of activities including a teen driving impairment simulator where they drove through a course with impairment goggles. Participants also got to witness how easy it is to fall out of a car during a rollover crash if they refuse to wear a seat belt.

Temple Fire and Rescue spokesperson Thomas Pechal is glad that he is getting the opportunity to not only educate students but parents as well.

"Our goal is to reduce unintentional injury and unintentional death," Pechal said. "That makes us feel good knowing we can make that difference."

Pechal hopes that students will remember what they learned at the presentation and use in a real life situation.

"Our message to the students is to drive safe, drive smart and drive sober," Pechal said.

The presentation was held at Temple High School already and on Tuesday October 25 Temple Fire and Rescue will be at South Belton Middle School to conduct the same presentation.

If you would like to have this presentation at your school contact Temple Fire and Rescue say they're happy to come out to any campus in the area to spread the word.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.