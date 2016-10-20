Salado Winery Company hosts their Harvest Festival & Grape Stomp

The Salado Winery Company will host their Harvest Festival & Grape Stomp on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Salado Winery Company is located on 841 N. Main Street.

The festival will take place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. All ages are welcome, but you must be 21 years old to enter the grape stomp competition.

For the Grape Stomp, teams of two will compete every 15 minutes. During each team’s turn, one person will stomp for two minutes and then the second person will stomp for two minutes. The team of two who produces the most juice wins.

Personal pizzas will be made on location by Fire Street Pizza. The Grape Stomp is not tented. There is a no alcohol outside policy.

Three ticket packages are available on https://www.eventbrite.com.

Pizza Only - $10

Pizza & Wine - $15

Pizza, Wine and Grape Stomp Competition - $45

