Waco Animal Shelter celebrates grand opening after months of renovations, construction

The Waco Animal Shelter celebrated its grand opening Thursday morning, following months of renovations and construction.

The renovation project started in November 2015.

City officials, staff members, volunteers, and community members participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the shelter's renovations.

The new shelter now has climate-controlled kennels, a new Humane Society Adoption Center, a dog play area, a cat-friendly area, an exclusive puppy area, among other additions.

A full-time director and a full-time veterinarian will now be on staff to provide and ensure the best care for the animals.

The renovation project was partly paid for by donations from the community.

The shelter reached "no-kill" status on Oct. 3.

