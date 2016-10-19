School bus rodeo allows bus drivers to participate in safety training

In time for National School Bus Safety Week, Waco ISD is having a school bus rodeo Oct. 17 to Oct. 20.

According to a Waco ISD Facebook post, the school bus rodeo is a week of intensive training for area bus drivers, including those from Waco ISD.

School bus drivers will practice their straight-line backing up skills for their Safety and Training Supervisor, Donna Bernard-Smith.

“It’s what we do daily to make sure our busses are mechanically sound, ready, and able to transport the children safely,” Smith said.

The bus drivers are participating in a wide variety of training every day this week.

