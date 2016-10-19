Killeen Police search for debit card abuse suspect

Killeen Police are asking for your help identifying debit card abuse suspect.

The suspect charged approximately $2,000 to buy electronic equipment at the Best Buy located at 3209 E. Central Expressway on Sept. 8.

The victim discovered the fraudulent charge on Sept. 9 and contacted Killeen PD.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify the suspect or knows anything about this Debit Card Abuse, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online anonymously at http://bellcountycrimestoppers.com/

If your tip leads to the arrest of the suspect responsible for this crime, you could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

