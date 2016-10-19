Killeen Animal Shelter is offering a voucher to spay and neuter - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Killeen Animal Shelter is offering a voucher to spay and neuter adopted pets

By Kendra Kalisek, Producer
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Killeen Animal Shelter is starting a voucher program to help cover the cost of spaying and neutering dogs and cats that are adopted.

A voucher will be provided to citizens that live in the city limits of Killeen and adopt their new pet from the shelter.

Proof of residency is required. Residency can be verified by a current driver license or utility bill.

