Harker Heights Police are looking for Freddie's Frozen Custard robber

The Harker Heights Police Department are searching for a person of interest in a recent aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Freddie’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, located in the 400 block of East Knights Way.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this subject, please contact the Harker Heights Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division, at 254-953-5440.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.