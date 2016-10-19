Harker Heights Police are looking for Freddie's Frozen Custard r - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Harker Heights Police are looking for Freddie's Frozen Custard robber

By Kendra Kalisek, Producer
(Source: Harker Heights Police Department) (Source: Harker Heights Police Department)
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX (KXXV) -

The Harker Heights Police Department are searching for a person of interest in a recent aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Freddie’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, located in the 400 block of East Knights Way. 

Anyone with information as to the identity of this subject, please contact the Harker Heights Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division, at 254-953-5440.

