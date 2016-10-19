Changes to local traffic control signals in College Station

According to the College Station Police Department, drivers will see a change in traffic control signals.

On Monday, Oct. 24, there will be a permanent change in traffic control signals at the intersection of Wellborn Road (FM 2154) and Greens Prairie Trail.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, drivers will notice the intersection being controlled by a blinking yellow light for drivers on Wellborn Road and a flashing red light on Greens Prairie. This will help in the transition to the full signal light operation beginning on Oct. 24.

The College Station Police Department advises drivers to take notice of the change and drive with care.

