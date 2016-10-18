Man found guilty for possession of child pornography

A Copperas Cove man has pleaded guilty to nine counts of possession of child pornography.

On Oct. 14, 2016 Ahmad Hasan Khan was sentenced to five years in prison on each of the nine cases, resulting in a 45-year sentence.

Khan, 36, was investigated by the Office of the Attorney General, Criminal Investigations Division, based on a referral from the Nashville Police Department, Internet Crimes Against Children.

From Khan’s home, investigators found numerous items of child pornography on laptop computers, USB drives and SD cards.

