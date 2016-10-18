Waco Police Department participates in The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

The Waco Police Department is participating in the DEA Drug Take-Back Initiative.

Collections will start Friday morning, Oct. 21st, 2016 until Monday morning Oct. 24th, 2016.

Citizens will be able to leave unwanted or unused prescription drugs in a locked box in the lobby of the Waco Police Department on 3115 Pine Avenue.

This initiative aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of drugs.

