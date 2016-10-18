Deputies seize over $46,000 in suspected drug money - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Deputies seize over $46,000 in suspected drug money

By Kendra Kalisek, Producer
Connect
(Source: Leon County Sheriff's Office/Facebook) (Source: Leon County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
(Source: Leon County Sheriff's Department/Facebook) (Source: Leon County Sheriff's Department/Facebook)
(Source: Leon County Sheriff's Department/Facebook) (Source: Leon County Sheriff's Department/Facebook)
(Source: Leon County Sheriff's Department/Facebook) (Source: Leon County Sheriff's Department/Facebook)
LEON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

On Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, Leon County Deputy Jerry Nichols conducted a traffic stop on I-45 that resulted in the arrest of two suspects for money laundering and felon in possession of a firearm.

The Leon County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that over $46,000 was seized in suspected drug money.

Deputy Robert Rhyne, Sgt. Jimmy Gifford and K9 “Rock” assisted in the investigation.  

This is a part of recent efforts made by the Leon County Sheriff’s office to stop the sale and use of illegal drugs.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly