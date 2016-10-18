College Station Police Department investigates burglary - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

By Kendra Kalisek, Producer
BRYAN, TX (KXXV) -

Police are investigating a burglary that happened on 1405 Earl Rudder Freeway Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.

It was reported that four individuals entered the store and were stealing property. No one was injured in this event and no weapons were involved.

Anyone with information can contact the College Station Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 979-764-3600.

