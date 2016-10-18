I-35 reopens after major accident

I-35 is now open after being shutdown for more than three hours.

Part of I-35 was shutdown after an 18-wheeler blew a tire and hit another truck.

It happened a little before 7 a.m. near the University Parks exit.

Waco police said a FedEx truck was towing two trailers when a tire blew out.The truck then hit a fuel tanker and took out a guardrail.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.