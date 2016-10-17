Dubl-R Burgers hosts fundraiser for Pack of Hope

Dubl-R Burgers will host a fundraiser for the Pack of Hope on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016.

The fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 1810 Herring Ave, Waco, TX 76708.

The Pack of Hope is a McLennan County organization with the sole mission to erase child hunger in McLennan County. Dubl-R has offered 10 percent of its sales for this fundraiser.

For further information about the Pack of Hope or this event, contact Lisa Wilhelmi, Board member at lwilhelmi@mclennan.edu. Or visit the Pack of Hope website at www.packofhope.org.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.