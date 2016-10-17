New Walmart brings around 300 new jobs to area

Walmart is hiring approximately 300 new employees for the new store coming to Hewitt.

The store that will open this winter has set up a temporary hiring center at 110 Jim Dr.

Applications will be accepted:

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interested applicants may also apply online at http://careers.walmart.com/. The majority of new associates will begin work in November to help prepare the store for its grand opening.

According to the store manager Cory Reimer, the store will be hiring both full and part time associates.

“We are excited to get to know applicants a start building a team to serve the Hewitt community,” Reimer said.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.