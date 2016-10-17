Salado host 2016 Pub Crawl

The 2016 Salado Fall Pub Crawl is on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This event is for attendees 21 and over. Costumes are welcome and encouraged, but they are not required.

Standard ticket: $19.95 and includes 5 “stops”, a collectable stadium cup, a 12-ounce fill of the featured beer at each stop and your Passport.

Premium Ticket: $59.95 and includes 6 “stops”, a collectable stadium cup, a limited edition, hand-blown mug from Salado Glassworks, a 12-ounce fill of the featured beer at each stop and your Passport.

All ticket holders will need to check into the Salado Visitor’s Center at 831 N. Main Street, to pick up cups and passports for the event. NO REFUNDS.

For more information, please visit www.salado.com or contact the Salado Chamber/Tourism Bureau office 254-947-5040.

