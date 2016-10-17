New national data released in time for Teen Driver Safety Week

Teen Driver Safety Week is from Oct. 16 to 22. New national data reveals that one third of teens are driving while drowsy, and nearly 1 in 10 have fallen asleep at the wheel.

According to the National Safety Council, half of all teens will be involved in a car crash before graduating from high school.

When it comes to changing teens’ behaviors on the road, it’s essential for parents to realize the important role they play.

Liberty Mutual and SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) offer the following tips:

Be flexible: 56 percent of teens have taken measures to wake up (i.e., opening up the windows) when driving. Proactively talk to your teens about how they manage their busy schedules to ensure they stay alert behind the wheel. Parents should also be open to candid feedback on how the teen’s schedule may need adjusting.

Call for a ride: 34 percent of teens admit to having called for a ride instead of driving when they’re too tired. Teach teens to call for a ride and research options in advance if they feel they are at risk of falling asleep.

Set Expectations: Parents and teens should use the Teen Driving Contract from Liberty Mutual Insurance and SADD as a conversation starter and discussion guide. This tool covers important safety issues and is an easy road map for parents and teens alike to uphold family driving rules.

