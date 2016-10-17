Trinity Lutheran Church hosts annual German Sausage Fest

The Trinity Lutheran Church will hold its Annual German Sausage Fest on Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will offer handcrafted German-style sausage and live music. Adult meals will start at $9 and children under 12 meals start at $6.

Bulk sausage sales will be from 8 a.m. until sold out at 518 East Hwy 190 in Copperas Cove.

For more information, call the Trinity Lutheran Church at 254-547-2225.

