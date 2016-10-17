TSTC is hosting Women in Technology Day

The Texas State Technical College in Waco is hosting its Women in Technology Day Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.

The event will be at the student recreation center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s intended to celebrate and educate women interested in non-traditional fields.

Nearly 300 female students from regional high schools are expected to attend the day-long event. The morning session will feature a keynote address by Dina Dwyer, Co-Chair of the Dwyer Group, followed by tours of TSTC programs.

For more information, contact Debra Gonzalez 254-867-4812.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.