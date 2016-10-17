TSTC is hosting Women in Technology Day - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

TSTC is hosting Women in Technology Day

By Kendra Kalisek, Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Texas State Technical College in Waco is hosting its Women in Technology Day Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.

The event will be at the student recreation center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s intended to celebrate and educate women interested in non-traditional fields.

Nearly 300 female students from regional high schools are expected to attend the day-long event. The morning session will feature a keynote address by Dina Dwyer, Co-Chair of the Dwyer Group, followed by tours of TSTC programs.

For more information, contact Debra Gonzalez 254-867-4812.

