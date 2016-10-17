Heart O' Texas Fair hits record high in attendance

This year's Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo hit a record high with more than 185,000 people in attendance.

The event spanned over ten days. This was the 64th anniversary for the fair and rodeo.

Attendees enjoyed live entertainment, family shows, carnival rides, a livestock show and much more.

“It’s the support of our patrons, volunteers and community partners that made this year’s event a success, that combined with the incredible weather we enjoyed over ten days. We are very thankful for the ongoing support of this Fair and the Extraco Events Center,” stated Wes Allison, President/CEO of the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo.

