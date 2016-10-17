Local Families Enjoy Free Activities at Children's Garden Fair

Families in the area got to experience a free afternoon of fun at the Children's Garden Fair in Woodway. Festivities were put on by the McLennan County Master Gardeners and the Carleen Bright Arboretum.

More than 500 kids showed up to the arboretum to participate in 20 different environmentally conscious activities.Young boys and girls pursued their curiosities and had fun learning about various topics like rainwater conservation, worm composting, and caring for plants.

Master Gardener Jeanette Kelly said the event is helping to strike the youth’s interest in their natural surroundings.

“They're very conscious of the environment. They're very conscious of saving things,” Kelly said. “And I think now more than ever children are learning about gardening and the community, and giving back to the earth.”

The Master Gardeners noted why it was important for the gardening event to be free for Central Texas kids.

“We started this fair nine years ago for the children in the community following the (Heart of Texas) fair,” Kelly said. “We saw people had spent money on the fair and some children were’t able to go.

Kelly said she feels the Children’s Garden Fair is an event mean for everybody, which explains it’s year to year growth. Organizers say they credit the increase in attendance due to the event being spread through word of mouth.

The Master Gardeners confirmed the attendance at this year’s event its largest ever. Over 1,300 people attended the arboretum event.

For more information about the Children's Garden Fair and the McLennan County Master Gardeners, you can visit their website.

