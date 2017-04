Baylor men's tennis senior Max Tchoutakian wrapped up his participation at the Oracle/ITA Masters Saturday at the Malibu Racquet Club.

The Aix en Provence, France, product teamed with Baylor women’s tennis Blair Shankle in the mixed doubles finale, but the BU pairing suffered an 8-6 setback to Haley Carter (North Carolina) and Christopher Eubanks (Georgia Tech).

Tchoutakian and Shankle finished 4-1 at the California event.

In singles consolation play, Tchoutakian lost a 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 decision in the quarterfinal round to Vinny Gillespie of Drake.

Tchoutakian, ranked No. 54, is now 5-5 on the season and went 1-2 at the tournament.

WHAT'S NEXT

Baylor players will now take part in the Harlingen Country Club 25K Futures starting Monday in Harlingen, Texas.