Black World Books opens in Killeen

A new bookstore in Killeen hosted their grand opening Saturday.

Black World Books was once an online store but now it has it's very own storefront in Killeen.

The bookstore was created so people in the community could learn about things like culture and history.

In addition to selling books, they will also host weekly and monthly activities for the community to participate in.

Starting on Saturday, October 22, the bookstore will be having free story time for children every week.

The owner, Maeva Jackson, said part of her mission for opening the bookstore is to provide a resource for the community to learn about their culture while continuing to promote literacy.

"I think that bringing back a cultural literacy is important, our kids need to know that it is important, they also need to have resources out there available to them in addition to just making it fun place they want to come to," said Jackson.

There is a calendar list of events posted on the Black World Books website.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.