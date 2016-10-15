Community walks together for Breast Cancer Awareness month

Community members in Killeen gathered in support Breast Cancer Awareness month Saturday.

The walk started at 8:00 a.m. at the Lions Park in Killeen, where hundreds of people came to show support and let survivors know they are not alone.

Statistics show that while screening doesn't help prevent cancer, detecting it early when it's most treatable can save lives. Organizers encouraged people to get their yearly check-ups.

Two time breast cancer survivor and reality TV star from Bravo's "Married to Medicine" Dr. Jackie Walters says although breast cancer walks take place all over the world, it's important for people in Central Texas to continue supporting those affected.

"We don't want any woman who's been diagnosed with breast cancer to walk alone, it has a ripple effect when a woman has been diagnosed. So this is really important that we're giving back and making sure these women get the treatment that they need," said Dr. Walters.

Dr. Walters says the breast cancer walks are a family affair for everyone to show support and she reminds us all that early detection is your best protection.

