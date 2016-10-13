Baylor Scott & White open a "Drive-Thru to Fight the Flu"

As the cold weather approaches, so does the time for annual flu shots so one local hospital wants to make the experience as painless as possible.

Baylor Scott & White is hosting their "Drive-Thru to Fight the Flu" event this Saturday.

The event is aimed at giving convenient flu shots to families in the comfort of their own vehicle.

Held at the McLane Children's Hospital in Temple, it's just the first of three drive-thru events to be held in Central Texas.

A similar event for kids was held last year but now adults can join in as well.

The hospital accepts insurance and they offer the vaccine as a shot or in the form of spray.

After the quick process, people are asked to wait ten minutes to make sure no one has a reaction to the vaccine.

The Center for Disease Control recommends everyone over six months of age get the seasonal influenza vaccine.

Each year more than 20,000 children under the age of five are hospitalized because of the flu and during the 2013-2014 flu season, more than 100 flu-related pediatric deaths were reported.

If you can't make it on Saturday, the next drive thru flu clinics will be October 22nd in Waco and November 5th in Kileen.

