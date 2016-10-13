Investigation into graphic dog abuse video almost closed

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said that the owner of the dog in the viral animal cruelty video actually belongs to a family in China Spring.

The investigation into two teens accused of burning and mutilating a dog's corpse is almost done in McLennan County.

McLennan County Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said Thursday that investigators still have a few more interviews to do before they close the case after tracking down every person who had contact with the teens that night.

Kilcrease said, right now, all the evidence points to the dog being dead before the burning.

Investigators said the teens accidentally ran into and killed the dog in China Spring late September.

That's when police say the teens then put the dog into their truck and took it to a party where they filmed themselves mutilating and burning the body.

Since the graphic video was posted on Sept. 30, it has been shared tens of a thousands of times.

Kilcrease said Sheriff Parnell McNamara will most likely make an announcement about the case Friday.

