Killeen shooting at laundromat has police searching for suspect

By Vince Erickson, Anchor
Killeen police are on the lookout for a suspect in a shooting at a laundromat overnight. 

The shooting happened at Wells Laundry at 46th and Rancier just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night. 

The victim was a 15-year-old man.

The victim was taken to Scott & White hospital and is in stable condition. 

