Overnight fire near Elm Mott destroys house - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Overnight fire near Elm Mott destroys house

By Vince Erickson, Anchor
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)

Four local fire departments responded to a house fire near Elm Mott late Wednesday night.  Elm Mott, Lacy-Lakeview, Chalk Bluff and Gholson fire units responded to a call at 6846 Gholson Road at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday night, and had the fire put out between 11:30 and midnight.  No one was in the house at the time of the fire, but the house is considered a total loss.  The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly