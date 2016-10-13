Overnight fire near Elm Mott destroys house

Four local fire departments responded to a house fire near Elm Mott late Wednesday night. Elm Mott, Lacy-Lakeview, Chalk Bluff and Gholson fire units responded to a call at 6846 Gholson Road at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday night, and had the fire put out between 11:30 and midnight. No one was in the house at the time of the fire, but the house is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

