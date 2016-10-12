CenTex Roller Girls to play their final game of the season

The CenTex Roller Girls, a roller derby team based out of Temple, will play their last game of the season this Saturday at Temple's Mayborn Convention Center. This game will be the last chance for Central Texans to see the Roller Girls in action until the season starts in February.

Roller derby is gaining attention across the country, but the sport is still not big enough for most athlete to profit. The Roller Girls compete across the country against different roller derby teams while maintaining their regular lives.

Like most Roller Derby teams, the Roller Girls run solely off of donations and money from team members.

Saturday's game will give spectators different chances to donate to the Roller Girls through fundraisers like a silent auction.

The Roller Girls will be taking on a team from Dallas this Saturday at 6 p.m. The Roller Girl's junior team will also compete during that event.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.