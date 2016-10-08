Bell County Sheriff's Deputies partner with Texas A&M to rescue animals

The Bell County Sheriffs Department and Texas A & M partnered to host a large animal rescue course.

The course started on Friday evening and ends on Sunday. During the class, students learned hands-on how to properly secure large animals by doing rescue scenarios.

This 20 hour class was taught by instructors from Texas A&M's Extensive Engineering and Veterinary Emergency Teams, who conduct safety classes six times a year throughout the state.

Instructor Darren Smith said during each class the main priority is to learn how to remain safe while securing the animals.

"We want to do what we can to help the animal, but we got to do it as safe as we possibly can. Because if we can't protect ourselves we can't help the animal," said Smith.

In the future, if an animal needs to be rescued in the area, the Bell County Sheriff's will be trained to safely do the job.

Lieutenant Donnie Adams from the Bell County Sheriff's Department said they haven't had any rescues in the last couple of years but there is still a need for these skills in the community.

"I think it would be beneficial for our citizens in the county in the event that we have a large animal that needs to be rescued", said Lt. Adams.

