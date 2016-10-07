Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo aims to keep people safe

Keeping track of visitors and making sure their safety is a top priority is the mission at the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo this year.

It kicked off in Waco on Friday with new security measures aimed at keeping all fair-goers safe.

And although this makes the check-in process take a little while longer than usual, most visitors were thrilled with the new efforts to keep them safe.

Considering the recent increase in gun violence throughout the country, everyone agreed that these new security measures are extremely necessary.

"Safety is the number one priority for us for our fair-goers once they’re on our grounds," said Charva Ingram, Vice President of Marketing and Sponsorship.

Once people are on fair grounds, Ingram said, the first thing they do is go through that security check.

"We want to take extra precautions and be super careful about who we let on our grounds in order to continue to keep everyone safe," said Ingram.

That safety comes from wanding people and searching their bags.

"We're a community event. This is what we work 365 days to do," said Ingram.

Parents and kids alike said they couldn't be happier with the change because of both old and new threats.

"I think this is important, we're taking steps since everything is going on with guns and, you know, the clown situation that’s been happening lately," said Nathalie Slaughter.

Organizers say the fair will be going on until October 15, so families can expect to have fun and remain safe.

