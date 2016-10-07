Waco fire station named most beautiful

Waco Fire Station 7 has been named Business of the Month for October by Keep Waco Beautiful.

The station was chosen due to the beautiful landscaping at its location on the 1300 block of N. 5th St., and their recycling efforts.

Chief Bobby Tatum said the fire station is a model for stations for the future in Waco.

An award sign will be placed in front of the station on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10:00 a.m.

To nominate a business for 2017, please contact the Executive Director, Ashley Millerd of Keep Waco Beautiful kwacob@gmail.com.

