Christmas comes early in Salado for "Christmas in October"

Hundreds are expected to visit The Venue in Salado Friday and Saturday for the annual Christmas in October event.

The Salado Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau and the Salado Ladies Auxiliary have hosted the event for more than 20 years. It takes place every second week of October.

More than 20 vendors from Salado and the surrounding area sell items like clothes, jewelry, candles, Halloween decorations, Christmas ornaments, kitchenware, and so much more.

"It's a really fun event for people to come and do their Christmas shopping early. That's the exciting part. It's a fun activity. Everyone enjoys it, and it's good for the community," Christmas in October co-chair Deborah Roberson said.

The two-day event raises money for organizations like the Salado Volunteer Fire Department, Salado Family Relief, the Community Chorus, and the Body of Christ Dental Clinic.

The money is also used to give local high school students scholarships for college or technical school.

The doors opened Friday at 9 a.m and close at 5 p.m. The doors open again Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

