Hospital holds annual Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day

Scott and White Division of Plastic Surgery held its 6th Annual Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day event in at the Mayborn Convention Center in Temple.

This allowed women to learned more about their options after having a mastectomy and also allowed them to mingle with patients and doctors.

A question and answer session was held for the audience to give them a chance to talk to patients who have undergone breast reconstruction surgery and doctors who have performed them.

Attendees also received entertainment from physicians modeling decorated bras as a part of the events build-a-bear contest.

Coordinator, Lauren Sederholm, believes that it is important to add fun to the mix while educating people on a serious matter.

"Its a good fundraising opportunity. It's a good way to raise awareness about the event," Sederholm said. "Serious things happen but it's important to remember to smile."

Sederholm also said breast reconstruction might not be for every patient, but having the knowledge about it is truly important. She hopes that the event will help women realize that they can still move forward with their life after having a mastectomy.

