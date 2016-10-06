Breast cancer survivor: 'This is about more than pink football games'

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

You'll see lots of pink at tons of events. But, what does that color really mean and who's behind it?

News Channel 25's Makenzi Henderson spoke with some breast cancer survivors. She will bring you their stories throughout October.

Thursday, she brought you Julie Moser’s journey.

Moser became a survivor the day she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. That's how she said patients see that date. It’s a day of survival not a death sentence.

That day started a journey for Moser. One that has made her become someone who makes like a little easier for other survivors.

Moser gets calls constantly now. Three years ago, however, she had to start making calls. "My journey began by finding a brown line under my left breast," Moser said.

The mother and wife called her doctor who diagnosed Moser with stage two Invasive Ductal Carcinoma. Moser said that’s when tumors grow outside of the mammary ducts.

"So my journey began very fast and it becomes a big blur,” Moser said.

Moser said she got a hysterectomy - and a double mastectomy.

"So at age 39, I'm facing a double mastectomy by choice. I said take them both, I have young kids and I have a whole life to live,” Moser said.

That life became very hard to live when she started chemotherapy.

"I was actually so physically ill and lethargic that I couldn't stand,” Moser said.

She couldn't move, couldn't eat, and couldn't stand smells. Her nails turned black and her skin turned to leather. Moser said it was as real life as it gets.

"Yes, yes because I need it to be real. I need people to understand that this is not just pink football games,” Moser said.

Moser had to start ringing up friends and relatives to help with everything from mowing the lawn to taking out the dogs.

"I had many people who helped right at the beginning who helped and did so much for me and then they go away because the newness is gone and they don't call anymore and they don't check on you,” Moser said.

Because of that experience, Moser said she decided she never wanted to leave any other patient alone.

"Our focus still is trying to find help for those who can't get help from other programs."

Her program is called Pink Warrior Angels. She and her co-founder, Jen Reynolds, send out care kits and pair someone, an angel, with a patient, a warrior. During their first year and a half, they've quadrupled the number of patients they help. Moser said they send out about 10 care kits a month.

"For me, though honestly it's about me wanting to be able to help and show people that it's not as bad as you think it is,” Moser said.

So, she takes more and more calls in her Copperas Cove home office so that other breast cancer survivors have to make fewer and fewer.

"I'm a giver. I love to help others,” Moser said.

Pink Warrior Angels is holding a 5K at Copperas Cove City Park on Oct. 15.

Registration starts at 6:30 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. For more information on that, and the organization, click here.

