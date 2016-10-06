Electric company warns of scam in the Waco area

Oncor employees are notifying the public of a scam happening in the Waco area.

Imposters claiming to be from the company are contacting customers and asking for personal information as well as payments. They are also threatening to shut off power if payment isn’t received.

Oncor wants the public to be aware of the situation and that payment will never be asked for from an employee. In order to better identify an Oncor employee, a link can be viewed here.

