Central Texas holds 11th annual turkey trot

The fastest trot in town is taking place on Nov. 19 at 8:00 a.m.

The 11th Annual Central Turkey Trot will be held at Brazos Park East on 2000 Martin Luther King Dr.

Altrusa of the Brazos is part of an international service organization that supports the Waco ISD Homeless Outreach program.

The 5k and 10k timed turkey trot will help support the Outreach Program that provides a safe, nurturing, environment for students.

Increased runner participation will help with the profits needed to supply the students with school supplies, uniforms, and other needs faced by homeless students on a day to day basis.

There will be cash prizes for the first place male and female runner in each category, a pumpkin pie for the second place winner and a gift card to one of two restaurants for the third place winner.

