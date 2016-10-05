Apartment fire in Temple claims one life, victim identified

The man who died in an apartment fire in Temple has been identified.

Howard Lee McLin, 65, was found after firefighters extinguished the fire that happened just after 2 a.m. at Lakeway Apartments in the 2100 block of West Adams Avenue.

Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson Thomas Pechal said a neighbor called 911 to report a possible fire in one of the units of a four-unit complex.

When firefighters arrived, Pechal said they saw smoke coming from the roof.

They went inside and put the fire out, and that's when they made an unfortunate discovery.

"In the process while the fire was being extinguished [and] conducting a search, [firefighters] did find one adult inside the apartment deceased," Pechal said.

Pechal said a neighboring unit got some minor smoke and fire damage. Two other units got smoke damage as well.

Three other people living in the neighboring units were not hurt. Pechal said they'll be staying with friends or relatives.

