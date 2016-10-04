Texas leads in National Night Out events to prevent crime

Tuesday, Oct. 4 was National Night Out, where communities gathered to prevent crime. Although this event was filled with fun for families, the meaning behind it was serious.

Texas has been the leading state to host National Night Out for the past two decades.

During the block party, families learn how to keep their communities safe and build relationships with police.



Project Director for Fort Hood’s Family Housing Mack Quinney said this annual event gives people in the community a chance to learn and build bonds.

“Some of these booths will be handing out literature and information about how to protect yourself how to be safe at home, ” Quinney said.



Last year at Fort Hood's National Night Out, more than 35,000 people participated.

Sgt. Andrew Samarripa from Fort Hood Civil Police Liaison section said this annual event aims to strengthen all communities nationwide.

“This is a very important event for not only for the military but also for our civilian counterparts as well. Sending a message to criminals that we are organized and we're ready to fight back,” Sgt. Samarripa said.



There was multiple National Night Out events in Central Texas, including Nolanville, Killeen, and Belton.

During Fort Hood's National Night Out, they held police dog demonstrations given by the Directors of Emergency Services, along with many other safety lessons.

In addition to having fun and taking home a plate of food or two, people also learned how their neighborhoods can work together to prevent crime.



“It's kind of a neighborhood program where you can get out and know your neighbor and know the community folks that support them,” Quinney said.

One of the most valuable lessons police want people to take away from National Night Out is that law enforcement and the communities they serve are partners when it comes to preventing crime.

