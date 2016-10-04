Walking trail transforms into fright trail for Halloween

Salado’s Tablerock Walking Trail will be magically transformed into a Fright Trail three blocks east of downtown located in Salado at 409 Royal Street.

On Oct. 15, 22 and the 29, actors will enact scenes from chosen classical tales of terror and from Grimm’s Fairy Tales to entertain and educate both children and young adults.

From 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., snacks and drinks will be available and community service hours will be available for students to earn for their volunteer service at Tablerock Amphitheater.

For more information, call Tablerock at 254-947-9205 or e-mail tablerock1@aol.com. Click MAP on the Tablerock web site (www.tablerock.org) for directions to Tablerock’s Fright Trail.

Goblins will extract a $3 fee from children and a $5 fee from older children for a walk on the spectral side of Tablerock.

