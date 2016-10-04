Texans get to celebrate holiday for trees

Texas Holiday for Trees will be held the first Friday in November. This year, the city of Nacogdoches, the oldest city in TX, will host the celebration in the Millard’s Crossing Historic Village.

The celebration known as Arbor Day is a way to celebrate trees that enrich our lives, communities and landscapes through festivities, educational activities, tree plantings, giveaways and homage to historic and champion trees. Events are free and open to the public.

This year’s theme is leaving a Legacy and for those unable to attend the event Texas A&M Forest Service encourages celebrating in your own communities.

For more instructions and information regarding the benefits of trees please visit here.

