Heart O' Texas fair begins Oct. 6

The 2016 Heart O’ Texas Fair starts Oct. 6 and goes until Oct.15. The fair will be held at 4601 Bosque Blvd in Waco, TX.

General time and admission vary and is noted below:

Oct 06, 2016

Sneak-A-Peek

6:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Fair Admission: $5 for ages 3 & over; All carnival rides are $2

Oct 07, 2016

Military Appreciation

4:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Fair Admission: $10 Ages 13 & Over; $5 Ages 3-12; Free Ages 2 & Under Admission is FREE with a Military ID (one ticket per ID) Midway Cost: $15 Armbands with a valid Military ID (1 per ID); $30 Armbands

Oct 08, 2016

12:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Fair Admission: $10 Ages 13 & Over; $5 Ages 3 - 12; Free Ages 2 & Under Midway: $20 Armbands (valid from Noon – 6 p.m.); $30 Armbands (valid from Noon – Midnight); $30 Armbands (valid from 5 p.m. – Midnight)

Oct 09, 2016

Faith & Family Day

9:30 AM - 11:00 PM

Fair Admission: $10 Ages 13 & Over; $5 Ages 3 - 12; Free Ages 2 & Under Admission is FREE until 11:30 a.m. join us for a FREE pancake breakfast at 9:30 a.m. and Church service at 10:30 a.m. $20 Armbands (valid from Noon – 6 p.m.); $30 Armbands

Oct 10, 2016

School Coupon Day

2:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Fair Admission: $10 Ages 13 & Over; $5 Ages 3 - 12; Free Ages 2 & Under FREE admission with the purchase of a $15 Carnival Armband with School Coupon; $30 Carnival Armband without coupon

Oct 11, 2016

Ride'em Cowboy Day

4:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Fair Admission: $10 Ages 3 & over includes a FREE armband with paid gate admission.

Oct 12, 2016

Ladies Day & Senior Day

4:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Fair Admission: $10 Ages 13 & Over; $5 Ages 3 - 12; Free Ages 2 & Under Admission is $5 Ages 55 & Over; $5 for all Ladies $20 Armbands (valid from 4 – 11 p.m.)

Oct 13, 2016

School Coupon Day

4:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Fair Admission: $10 Ages 13 & Over; $5 Ages 3 - 12; Free Ages 2 & Under FREE admission with the purchase of a $15 Carnival Armband with School Coupon; $30 Carnival Armband without coupon

Oct 14, 2016

4:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Fair Admission: $10 Ages 13 & Over; $5 Ages 3 - 12; Free Ages 2 & Under $30 Armbands

Oct 15, 2016

12:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Fair Admission: $10 Ages 13 & Over; $5 Ages 3 - 12; Free Ages 2 & Under Midway: $20 Armbands (valid from Noon – 6 p.m.); $30 Armbands (valid from Noon – Midnight); $30 Armbands (valid from 5 p.m. – Midnight)

For more information please visit the H.O.T. Fair website here.

