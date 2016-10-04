TSTC receives new welding robot

Texas State Technical College Welding Technology program recently received a $150,000 Kuka welding robot from ARC Specialties in northwest Houston.

The robot will be expected to increase 25 percent of tasks across the manufacturing spectrum worldwide by 2025.

Many students, as well as Welding Instructor Mark Watson, are optimistic about the new robot.

Watson said the robot will give students a way to learn technology encountered in the automotive industry. He said a robot like the one from the company can be used in the automotive industry on assembly lines.

Rhett Fuller, 20, of Cedar Park said the robot combined his interests in welding and computers. He said the donation made him glad he chose TSTC to study welding.

Watson envisions securing more technology through partnerships with other companies in the future, so students can be more competitive for jobs.

ARC is a company that designs and builds automated machinery for welding, pipeline manufacturing and the oil and gas industries.

