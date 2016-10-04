Temple high school student honored in FFA - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Temple high school student honored in FFA

(Source: Temple ISD)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

A Temple High School student, Courtney Massar, has been accepted into the 2016 FFA band. 

Massar amongst 100 other students will travel to Indianapolis next week.

Massar serves as president of the FFA and also plays the trumpet in the Wildcat Band.

This is the first time that a Temple student has received this honor.  

