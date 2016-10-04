Police investigate another creepy clown threat

In a release, Temple ISD say that Temple Police have told them that reported threats from people dressing as clowns are fake.

The Copperas Cove Police Department said there was no evidence of a clown or any other threat in the area near Copperas Cove High School.

Creepy Clown threats are all over social media and professional clowns think the sightings are no laughing matter.

Killeen ISD is the most recent school district to receive a creepy clown social media threat.

Although the threat was proved as non-credible, the KISD Police Department continue to take the threats seriously.

The police department began to receive messages from concerned citizens about the threat.

In a threat to the city of Killeen, a user in a clown costume posted the threat on social media in regards to Halloween in Killeen. The Killeen Police Department will be patrolling the neighborhoods on Halloween to ensure the safety of the citizens.

Central Texas has been experiencing creepy clown social media threats beginning Friday. All of the threats have been non-credible.

KISD asks everyone to be aware of their surroundings and anyone with information regarding this or any other threats to public safety should contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800.

